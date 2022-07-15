Murder accused arrested after being on run for 18 years: Prayagraj STF

The Prayagraj unit of special task force (STF) on Friday arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 years after killing two persons to avenge the murders of his father and brothers in Kaushambi district, STF officials said.

The accused was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest and was hiding in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

DSP Navendu Kumar said Girish Mishra aka Ashwani Kumar is a native of Shakha village under Saini police station of Kaushambi and was wanted in cases of murder and loot.

“Through electronic surveillance and other sources, STF team traced location of Girish to Sehore in Madhya Pradesh where he was living under a fake identity. On Friday, STF team traced his location near a grocery store close to Sehore railway station and nabbed him,” he said.

During questioning Girish said on July 4, 1994 his father Siyalal Mishra was gunned down at their fields by one Ram Sagar Singh, his gunner Ramlochan aka Nauwa, Sughar Singh and Kaluram Gosain. Five years after the incident, Girish avenged his father’s murder and shot dead one of the accused Ramlochan aka Nauwa in Saini area. Girish then surrendered and went to jail where he learnt that his brother Prabhas Mishra and cousin Akhilesh Mishra were killed by opponents in an alleged road accident.

After being released on bail, Girish hurled crude bombs on the vehicle of Ram Sagar Singh’s brother and Samajwadi Party leader Shivsagar Singh at Sirathu railway crossing. He snatched Shivsagar’s rifle and shot him dead at the spot. However, Girish also received bullet injuries in his neck in retaliatory firing. Despite treatment, the pellets are still lodged in Girish’s brain and have left him partially paralyzed.

Girish further informed STF officials that in 2008, he changed his name to Ashwani Kumar and started living in a ‘mutt’ in Gaya district of Bihar. He later built his own house close to the mutt and opened a grocery shop to earn his living. Recently, Girish registered with Independent Business Consultant and went to Sehore for taking training where he was arrested.

Old rivalry

STF officials said enmity between the two prominent families in Kaushambi had claimed many lives and ruined others.

Girish’s father Siyalal Mishra was a primary school teacher and was popular as ‘Vaidya Ji’. Girish was third among his four brothers. Their opponents Shivsagar Singh was a national level volleyball player. He was block pramukh of Sirathu and chairman of Cooperative Bank in Kaushambi. Shivsagar and his three brothers have political influence in the region. The enmity between the two families started over division of income of a Junior High School which was established by Siyaram Mishra and Shivsagar Singh. The murder of Shivsagar Singh had rocked the district and an FIR was lodged against Girish, his cousin Rudra Prasad Mishra and some other persons.