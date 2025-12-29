Claiming significant control over heinous crimes in 2025, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Sunday said murder cases declined compared to the previous year, while the city recorded zero incidents of dacoity, marking what officials described as a major success of preventive policing and intensified patrolling. Murder cases dip, zero dacoity reported in 2025: Lucknow police

According to police data, in murder cases alone, 525 accused were sent to judicial custody, and three accused were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), reflecting a tougher stance against serious offenders.

Building on this trend, police said sustained action against organised crime and habitual offenders helped improve the overall law-and-order situation and move closer to the goal of a “fear-free capital.” During the year, 110 reward-carrying criminals were arrested, including 55 held during police encounters. Three injured accused later died during treatment, officials said.

“The crackdown on mafia and gangs continued with 196 accused booked in 41 cases under the Gangster Act. Properties worth ₹4.90 crore were attached in 16 cases, while cumulative attachment since 2020 has crossed ₹221 crore. Additionally, 217 habitual offenders were externed under the Goonda Act,” said Lucknow CP Amrendra K sengar.

“Under Operation Conviction, effective prosecution led to the conviction of 829 criminals in 2025. In crimes related to women and minors, 139 accused were sentenced, with courts awarding the death penalty to one convict and life imprisonment to 46 others,” he added.

Police attributed the improved crime control to technology-driven policing and focused field deployment. “Under Mission Shakti 5.0, 99 pink booths remained operational across the city, while UP-112 responded to over 80,700 women-related complaints with an average response time of eight minutes,” claimed the press note.

Cybercrime control also saw gains, with the cyber cell disposing of 90% of 6,456 complaints and securing nearly ₹11.68 crore through refunds and account freezes. More than 10,000 suspicious mobile numbers and devices were blocked to prevent fraud.

Traffic enforcement remained a key focus, with challans issued to over 11.64 lakh vehicles, including 2.62 lakh for illegal parking. Smart traffic management systems, racer mobile units and targeted diversions helped ease congestion at major intersections.

“Lucknow Police also successfully handled security for several high-profile events, including visits by the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister, international cricket matches, IPL 2025 fixtures and the National Scout and Guide Jamboree,” officials said.