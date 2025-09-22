Murder charges likely in death of Lucknow man killed while chasing chain-snatchers

Police are now investigating the death of Gudamba’s Atul Kumar Jain, who died while chasing two chain-snatchers on a motorcycle here on Saturday, as a potential murder after evidence and eyewitness accounts suggested that the attack on him was deliberate, police officials said. (For representation)

A senior police official, wishing anonymity, said murder charges would be added to the existing FIR, which showed the cause of death to be a road accident.

Jain, 30, was returning home when he saw a woman being targeted by two chain-snatchers. CCTV footage shows him chasing the duo on his scooter near Number Four intersection around 6:15 am.

An eyewitness said: “I saw two vehicles approaching from the direction of the Four Number Chauraha. The man on the scooter was shouting ‘Chor! Chor!’ (Thief! Thief!) to alert others. Suddenly, a loud thud was heard. The youth on the scooter fell under a pickup. The two on the bike had kicked his scooter, causing him to lose control.”

Jain collided with a parked pickup truck and sustained fatal injuries. Passersby alerted police, who rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Atul’s family has now demanded that the case be registered as murder. His uncle, Alok Jain, said, “Initially, a case of road accident was registered, but the viral footage clearly shows this was not a simple accident. It was an attack. We will file another complaint to ensure a murder FIR is lodged.”

DCP (East) Shashank Singh said, “Three teams have been formed to investigate the incident. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined. Action will be taken based on the evidence. Efforts are also on to trace two youths who were riding behind Atul at the time of the incident.”