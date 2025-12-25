Murder on AMU campus: Case registered against unidentified assailants

A case has been registered against unidentified accused in connection with the murder of a teacher of an AMU-run school, who was shot dead on Wednesday night while taking a walk on the football ground near Kennedy Hall on the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Rao Danish Hilal was a teacher at ABK Union School run by Aligarh Muslim University. (For Representation)

The injured teacher was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), AMU, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed AMU spokesperson Omar S Peerzada.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday at Civil Lines police station by Dr Rao Faraz Waris, the younger brother of the deceased. The case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the FIR Waris stated that he and his friend Jafar were heading towards the cycle stand after having tea at the Maulana Azad Library canteen around 8.45 pm when they heard a gunshot. As they rushed towards the spot, unidentified assailants also allegedly opened fire at them as well before fleeing.

“On reaching the spot, I found my elder brother, Rao Danish Hilal, lying injured on the ground while the attackers fled towards Suleman Hall. We arranged a vehicle and took him to the emergency ward of JN Medical College, where he was declared dead during treatment,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

Rao Danish Hilal (45) was a teacher at ABK Union School run by Aligarh Muslim University. His murder sent shockwaves across the campus, with teachers, students, family members and friends rushing to JNMC. Police also reached the hospital soon after receiving information.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the campus and said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday. He said the teacher was shot by two unidentified assailants who fled the scene.

“It is too early to ascertain the exact motive, but it appears that the attackers were known to the deceased. Our teams are scanning CCTV footage to gather more details,” the SSP said.

SP City Aligarh Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said on Thursday that three police teams have been constituted to trace the culprits. “We are examining all aspects. One eyewitness has revealed that the attackers briefly interacted with the teacher before opening fire,” he said.

AMU initiates steps to strengthen security on campus

Taken off guard by the shocking murder of a teacher on Wednesday night, Aligarh Muslim University administration has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements in close consultation with the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Aligarh Range and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Aligarh.

A day after the incident on Wednesday, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration expressed shock and anguish over the tragic murder of Danish Rao, a teacher at ABK Union School, AMU. The University community stands united in grief and condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms, stated vice chancellor of AMU Prof. Naima Khatoon.

Expressing condolences, the vice chancellor said, “The loss of a dedicated teacher in such a brutal manner is deeply distressing. It is a loss for the University. On behalf of the entire AMU fraternity, I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We share their grief and assure them of our fullest support in this moment of irreparable loss.”

The VC further emphasized that the safety and security of all members of the University remain a paramount concern. In this regard, AMU has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements, stated the press statement by PRO of AMU.

A high-level meeting has been scheduled for Friday to reassess and strengthen all security measures across the campus, ensuring that every necessary step is taken afresh to prevent such incidents in the future.