Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday in the state assembly that Muslims’ share in the state government’s welfare schemes was many times more than their share in the state’s population. He added that the state government was providing benefits of welfare schemes to all people without any discrimination.

Making an intervention during the debate on the state Budget, he alleged that the previous governments used a ‘pick and choose’ policy to identify beneficiaries of welfare schemes, while his government was committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ mantra.

“The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” he said, drawing attention of SP member and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ahmad Hasan. He said there was no discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, region and language when it came to implementation of government schemes. “This is what we call the Modi model,” he said.

The CM took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and said that the kind of socialism practised by stalwarts such as Acharya Narendra Dev, Jai Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohiya is lost on SP leaders of today.

“Today’s socialism has become a multiform brand—socialism of caste, socialism of family and by the time socialism comes to Shivpal Yadav, it becomes ‘pragatisheel’,” he said amid repeated interruptions by SP members.