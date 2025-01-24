Muzaffarnagar tragedy: National Kabaddi players found dead, parents questioned

Two teenage sisters and national junior level Kabaddi players, died under mysterious circumstances in their house in a Muzaffarnagar village around a week ago and their parents cremated their bodies without informing police or anybody else in the village, senior police officials said on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the police are questioning the parents and trying to ascertain how the two sisters died and why the police or anybody else was not informed.

Muzaffarnagar additional superintendent of police (ASP), rural, Aditya Bansal, said that the two sisters, aged 17 and 16 years, said the siblings are said to have died at their house in a village under Phugana police station limits on January 17. He said their parents found them dead on January 18 and cremated their bodies the same day.

He said the police came to know when information of their mysterious death went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, after which their parents were questioned about the incident.

He said the father stated that the duo had committed suicide by consuming poisonous substances when he refused to their demand to provide a sperate mobile phone to them. He said the two sisters were the second and third-borns among eight children, including seven daughters and one son. He said the eldest daughter got married last year while the remaining five other children including four daughters and a son were at home along with their parents when the incident took place on January 17.

The ASP said that the documents presented by the parents confirmed that the two sisters had recently participated in the National Youth Games and returned to their village on January 7 after playing their Kabaddi matches in Maharashtra on January 4 and 5. He said the elder sister was the centre player while the younger was the corner player in Kabaddi. He said further investigation is on to verify the facts presented by the deceased girls’ parents.