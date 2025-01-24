Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muzaffarnagar tragedy: National Kabaddi players found dead, parents questioned

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 24, 2025 08:40 PM IST

Two teenage sisters, national Kabaddi players, died mysteriously in Muzaffarnagar; parents cremated them without informing authorities. Police investigating.

Two teenage sisters and national junior level Kabaddi players, died under mysterious circumstances in their house in a Muzaffarnagar village around a week ago and their parents cremated their bodies without informing police or anybody else in the village, senior police officials said on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the police are questioning the parents and trying to ascertain how the two sisters died and why the police or anybody else was not informed.

Muzaffarnagar additional superintendent of police (ASP), rural, Aditya Bansal, said that the two sisters, aged 17 and 16 years, said the siblings are said to have died at their house in a village under Phugana police station limits on January 17. He said their parents found them dead on January 18 and cremated their bodies the same day.

He said the police came to know when information of their mysterious death went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, after which their parents were questioned about the incident.

He said the father stated that the duo had committed suicide by consuming poisonous substances when he refused to their demand to provide a sperate mobile phone to them. He said the two sisters were the second and third-borns among eight children, including seven daughters and one son. He said the eldest daughter got married last year while the remaining five other children including four daughters and a son were at home along with their parents when the incident took place on January 17.

The ASP said that the documents presented by the parents confirmed that the two sisters had recently participated in the National Youth Games and returned to their village on January 7 after playing their Kabaddi matches in Maharashtra on January 4 and 5. He said the elder sister was the centre player while the younger was the corner player in Kabaddi. He said further investigation is on to verify the facts presented by the deceased girls’ parents.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On