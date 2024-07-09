My father conveyed his apprehensions but cops didn’t act, alleges rape survivor in Unnao

KANPUR The Fatehpur Chaurasi police in Unnao had been informed about apprehensions about a possible attack on the family by the accused Anurag Pal, but they neither took any effective action against the youth nor provided security to her kin, alleged the rape survivor. Providing security to the rape victim and taking preventive action against Anurag Pal (such as booking him under 107/16 of the CrPC) should have been the first steps taken by the police, says legal expert. (Pic for representation)

On July 3 evening, her father had contacted 112, the emergency response service of Uttar Pradesh, stating that his wife and younger daughter were heading to the fields to plant paddy, when Anurag Patel came on his motorcycle and deliberately struck the girl, causing her to slump to the ground and sustain a foot injury. Pal also threatened them with dire consequences before leaving the spot, alleged the survivor.

It emerged that the 112 team reached the village and advised the victim’s father to file a complaint with the police. He went to the police station and informed them about the incident. The day after, village headman Mukesh Pal got a call from the cops to bring her father to the police station, the survivor told police.

The police claimed that the father was asked to file a written complaint, but he did not do so. The rape survivor told cops that her family was terrified and expected the police to act. Mukesh Pal confirmed that he visited the police station but did not disclose what transpired there.

IG (Lucknow range) Prashant Kumar admitting to the “serious lapse”, said the role of the police was being investigated and accountability would be fixed. Circle officer, Safipur, Maya Rai, had been asked to inquire into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

The CO said she was questioning police officials and two persons who accompanied the victim’s father to the police station.

Legal experts opined that the police were at fault in this case. Senior lawyer Manoj Singh said providing security to the rape victim and taking preventive action against Anurag Pal (such as booking him under 107/16 of the CrPC) should have been the first steps taken by the police. They should have moved court immediately for the cancellation of Pal’s bail, based on this incident, he added.

“The police chose to ignore the standard procedure,” he said, adding the police inaction emboldened the accused who launched an attack on the family.