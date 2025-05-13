My govt worked to spread teachings of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has claimed that the successive BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh worked to establish a society based on equality and welfare of the weaker sections. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawat. (HT file)

Paying tribute to Gautam Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday, she said, “To spread the teachings of Gautam Buddha, the BSP government established Gautam Buddha University in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The aim was to impart quality education to the students coming from Dalit, backward and deprived communities.”

Along with developing the Buddha circuit and an air strip in Kapilvastu, the BSP government constructed Buddha Vihar Shanti Upvan in Lucknow paving way to bring Uttar Pradesh to the map of world tourism, Mayawati claimed.

The BSP government established Gautam Buddh Nagar and Mahamaya Nagar on May 6, 1997 as well as Shravasti on May 25, 1997 and Kaushambi on April 4, 1997. Padrauna district was renamed Kushinagar on May 22, 1997, she added.

To provide basic amenities in the villages dominated by the weaker sections, the BSP government launched Dr Ambedkar integrated development scheme, Mayawati said.

“The people are aware that the name of Gautam Buddha is used by rival political parties and their leaders to serve their political interest. Such actions are not going to benefit the people. The parties should shun hatred and prejudice to follow the teachings of Buddha,” she added.

For social and economic changes, the government should make its intention clear. There should be no difference between the words and deeds. It will be true tribute to Gautam Buddha, the BSP chief said.