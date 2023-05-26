Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 bodies found in Kashi, cops suspect suicide

3 bodies found in Kashi, cops suspect suicide

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, RS Gautam said that prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case as traces of a poisonous substance were found on the spot. The matter was being investigated, he said.

VARANASI: Three people, namely Janardan Tiwari (67), his son Ashwini (30) and their relative Deepu (8) were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room in Munshi Ghat area under Dashashwamedh Ghat police station here on Thursday morning, said police.

Janardan Tiwari (67), his son Ashwini (30) and their relative Deepu (8) were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room (Pic for representation)

According to police, Tiwari was a tea seller and lived in the rented room with his son Ashwini and Deepu. Locals said the father and son were not on good terms and often quarrelled. When they didn’t come out of the room on Thursday, the owner informed police and the door was broken. The three bodies were found lying inside and were sent for post mortem examination.

A senior police officer said that particles of some poisonous substance were found on the spot. The forensic team has collected them.

