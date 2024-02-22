Nagar panchayat chairman’s brother shoots dead his brother-in-law

In a three-year-old enmity over elopement of a woman, younger brother of chairman of Shahjahanpur’s Jalalabad Nagar Panchayat shot dead the latter’s brother-in-law during a marriage ceremony on Wednesday evening, said senior police officials here on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

They said the accused identified as Kamil Khan fled with the weapon after committing the crime in front of several people and further efforts are on to arrest him.

Sharing further details, Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (ASP), rural, Manoj Kumar Awasthi said nagar panchayat chairman Shakeel Khan’s son Abdul Razzak’s marriage was solemnized in Sultanpur Dibiyapur village under Jalalabad police station limits on February 17.

Shakeel’s younger brother Kamil Khan and Shakeel’s brother-in-law Nihal Khan were at the ceremony. He said Kamil and Nihal spent time together at the ceremony during which the former did not express his intentions and waited for the vidai ceremony on February 20.

“On the day of vidai, Kamil had brought along his licensed rifle in his car. He brought out the rifle after spotting Nihal again in the function. He walked down normally to Nihal and shot him from point blank range killing him on the spot. The accused fled from the scene along with the rifle,” he stated while narrating the entire sequence of incident.

Another police official said the family members of Kamil and Nihal later informed that the duo had strained relations over elopement of a woman from Kamil’s family along with a man from Nihal’s family. He said Nihal was staying in Mumbai along with his wife Rukhsar and two sons, aged between 2 years and six months, for the past three years and had come to Shahjahanpur only for the marriage ceremony when he was shot dead.

He said the FIR against Kamil has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 on the written complaint of Rukhsar and further efforts are on to arrest the accused. He said further probe into the matter is on.