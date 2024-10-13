Nagina MP Azad in Lucknow, demands 50 lakh ex gratia, govt job for Dalit man’s kin

Opposition parties have started attacking the U.P. government over law and order in the wake of the death of a Dalit man here allegedly in a police van on October 11 night as leaders like Chandra Shekhar Azad and RK Chaudhary visited the kin of the deceased on Sunday. Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad with the family of Dalit man Aman Gautam who died in a police van in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party MP from Mohanlalganj RK Chaudhary, who separately visited Aman Gautam’s house, demanded a high-level probe into the incident and monetary help for Aman’s family while ensuring their parties’ help to it.

“If police that is responsible for keeping people safe start taking their lives, how will anyone trust the law and order system? And when the government stands with the police and keeps quiet, there are no hope left for justice,” alleged Nagina MP Azad while speaking to the media after meeting Aman’s family here.

“I met Aman’s family. I have been repeatedly saying that in U.P. lives of Dalits are cheaper than ‘daal (lentils)’. I have requested for a judicial inquiry into the incident. An FIR has also been registered but only after the family members hit the streets. There are slogans like PDA (coined by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for “Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities) but I don’t think anyone will come to stand with the family in this hour of grief,” he alleged.

“I want to assure you all that unless justice is given to Aman, we will keep fighting for it. When one Vivek Tiwari was killed here (in Lucknow), his family was given 50 lakh compensation and a family member had got a class one government job. But I don’t think this family (Aman’s) will get even class two or three job,” Azad said.

“I demand ₹50 lakh compensation and one government job for Aman’s family besides strict action against the culprits. The aggrieved family is being lathi charged. I hold the CM responsible for this as all this is happening in the state capital right under his nose,” said the Nagina MP.

Samajwadi Party MP from Mohanlalganj RK Chaudhary also met the family of the deceased. Speaking to the media, he said, “We stand with the family. I don’t see police giving justice to the family. The police took away Aman unnecessarily and beat him to death. This is death in police custody and hence a high-level probe should be ensured. We also demand monetary compensation for the family along with strict action against the accused policemen.”

“Aman was not involved in gambling and as per my knowledge, he was collecting funds for a ‘Jagran’. We have been sent by our national president Akhilesh Yadav. Now we will give our report to him and we will ensure maximum help to the family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aman’s sister Sudha Gautam claimed that none from the government had visited her family and no assurance was given to them for any kind of help and justice so far.

“My brother has died in police custody. So far, none from the government has visited us. We want the government people to come here and address our woes. We demand justice from the government. We are poor and Dalit but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get justice,” she said while talking to the media on Sunday.

“I came to know that policemen took away my brother and beat him in their vehicle which led to his death. We want justice and we will keep fighting for it till our last breath. I have hopes from CM Yogi Ji that he will listen to us and ensure all help,” she said.