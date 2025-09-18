‘Namo Van’ to come up in Lucknow; natural cafeteria will be key attraction

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will develop a 13.41-acre eco park named, ‘Namo Van’, along the Gomti, offering modern facilities alongside natural landscapes. The project, estimated to cost around ₹15 crore, is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide initiative to establish Namo Van parks in major cities. To ensure rapid afforestation and ecological balance, the park will be developed using the Miyawaki method, with about 1.31 lakh saplings planted. (Pic for representation)

The park’s design focuses on creating a space beneficial for both biodiversity and citizens.

The facility will feature a butterfly garden, bird-friendly areas, bamboo structures, water bodies, an open gym and a jogging track. Centres will also be set up to teach children and tourists about plants and environmental cycles. The butterfly garden will bloom throughout the year, supporting pollination and attracting nature lovers, said additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, along with the additional municipal commissioner, inspected the identified site near Ghaila on Thursday.

A key attraction of the project will be a natural cafeteria built without concrete. Visitors will sit on grass-covered lawns and enjoy items prepared from organic and locally sourced products, giving the feel of dining in a natural garden.

To ensure rapid afforestation and ecological balance, the park will be developed using the Miyawaki method, with about 1.31 lakh saplings planted. Most species will be long-lasting and environment-friendly, aimed at providing clean air and a sustainable green cover for future generations.

Officials said Namo Van will not only serve as a recreational hub, but also promote awareness about organic farming, sustainable living and environmental conservation. The corporation expects the project to become a major attraction for families, tourists and children in Lucknow, once completed.