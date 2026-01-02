Nana Patekar features in UP Police film against cyber fraud

: As part of its drive to tackle cybercrime, the Uttar Pradesh Police have released a short awareness film featuring veteran actor Nana Patekar. The film aims to educate people about online frauds, especially the rising cases of so-called “digital arrest” scams. Nana Patekar (File Photo)

The film has a duration of 5.27 minutes and will be screened in all cinema halls across the state for public awareness. The professionally made short film is based on a real incident from Kanpur, where an alert citizen managed to stop a cyber fraud attempt. Nana Patekar plays the role of a cautious citizen. Actress Leena Sharma appears as his wife, Kishore Soni plays a cyber fraudster posing as a police inspector, and Adil Irani plays a genuine police officer.

The film has been directed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for films such as Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. The script has been written by UP Police spokesperson and additional superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastava. It is based on real policing experiences and common cybercrime methods.

Through simple and clear storytelling, the film explains how cyber criminals operate and how people can protect themselves. It clearly states that there is no legal concept such as “digital arrest” in India. Threatening phone calls, video calls or demands for online payments are clear signs of cyber fraud.

UP Police officials said the aim of the film is to spread awareness, not fear. They stressed that awareness and timely reporting are the most effective tools to fight cybercrime. The film has also been released on all official Uttar Pradesh Police social media platforms and will be used in future awareness campaigns.