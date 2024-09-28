Narrow escape for Mumbai batter Musheer Khan as SUV topples on e-way in U.P.

Prolific right-hand Mumbai batter Musheer Khan, 19, and his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan had a narrow escape after their speeding SUV toppled at 145.5 km point on Purvanchal Expressway while they were travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday morning, Purvanchal Expressway authorities confirmed on Saturday. The batter is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Lucknow. (HT file)

Musheer Khan was travelling to Lucknow for Mumbai’s Irani Cup tie against Rest of India starting October 1. The in-form batter is likely to miss the remainder of the season. The batter, who is the younger brother of emerging Indian Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Issuing a press release on Saturday, the hospital authorities said Musheer Khan, who was injured in the road accident on Purvanchal Expressway, was admitted to the hospital’s emergency unit on complaint of neck pain at around 8 pm on Friday.

The press note further said the cricketer is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the orthopaedic department head Dr Dharmendra Singh and his condition is stable and out of danger. The doctors said the cricketer’s injury has been classified as non-serious.

Medanta hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said the medical team is currently managing his condition, which involves medication and physiotherapy. He said Musheer’s neck pain is not a cause for major concern and he is being treated effectively.

He said the prescribed treatment plan includes a combination of medications to reduce pain and inflammation along with physiotherapy sessions to aid his recovery.

With this, Musheer is expected to recover fully in due course. Dr Kapoor said the injury does not seem to pose any long-term risks or complications at this stage. Musheer’s progress will be monitored by experts to ensure a steady recovery, he added.

A senior authority of Purvanchal Expressway retired IPS officer Rajesh Pandey said the SUV was moving at the speed of around 110 km when the vehicle toppled after the driver applied brakes while it jumped on the expressway.

He said the assistant security officer of the Purvanchal Expressway Authority Triolki Nath Pandey rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the minorly injured people at the spot after which they were taken to a hospital in Lucknow.

The medical teams of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are monitoring his condition. “Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said.

“The doctors are waiting for scan reports to confirm whether he has suffered a fracture in his neck region and the extent of it,” said an official at the hospital who didn’t wish to be identified.

After smacking a century in a recent Duleep Trophy game, Musheer, who was training in Azamgarh with his father, was on his way to join his Mumbai teammates. Musheer, one of India’s key players at this year’s runner-up finish in the U-19 World Cup, made a strong return to Ranji Trophy in February.

In his first game for Mumbai after nearly two years, he notched up his maiden first-class double century and excelled in the Ranji final against Vidarbha with a second-innings century, helping Mumbai win a record-extending 42nd title.

Musheer has amassed 716 runs in nine first-class matches, averaging over 50, with three centuries and a half-century. MCA has not named any replacement for the batter yet and it is expected to call up Sarfaraz Khan, who is in Kanpur as part of the Indian Test squad for the second match against Bangladesh.

The talented batter’s narrow escape comes almost two years after India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s providential escape with serious injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident and burst into flames in December 2022.