Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Narrow lanes and high footfall make Old City a traffic violation hot spot?

ByAakash Ghosh
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 03:00 am IST

On Dec 10, police conducted a checking drive targeting 2-wheeler violations; West zone accounted for 1,137 challans, 97 vehicle seizures in a single day

LUCKNOW The latest traffic crackdown by Lucknow Police has thrown up a telling pattern as the west zone – home to Old City’s busiest and most congested pockets – recorded the highest number of violations, surpassing all other zones. With 1,137 challans and 97 vehicle seizures in a single day, officials said the volume of offences underscores long-standing traffic indiscipline in the heritage belt, where narrow lanes, high footfall and habitual rule-breaking continue to challenge enforcement teams.

A helmet checking drive against two-wheelers at Polytechnic crossing in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A helmet checking drive against two-wheelers at Polytechnic crossing in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Officials noted that Old City’s narrow lanes and high-density traffic make it a hot spot for habitual violations, explaining why the west zone topped the chart.

“On December 10, Lucknow Police conducted a citywide special checking drive targeting two-wheeler violations, issuing 7,568 challans and seizing 356 vehicles across all zones. The drive, carried out in three phases morning, afternoon and evening, focused on offenders riding without helmets, using modified silencers, violating speed limits, triple-riding, or operating vehicles without valid documents,” said joint commissioner Bablu Kumar.

“During the drive, the Traffic Police alone issued 3,847 challans for helmet violations, 260 challans for triple-riding and seized 4 vehicles. Other offences included riding in the wrong direction, driving without number plates, illegal vehicle modifications and lack of valid documents,” said DCP (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit.

Overseen by DCPs, ACPs and station officers leading teams in each zone, major enforcement hubs included Qaiserbagh, Nakkhas, Atal Chowk, Vrindavan Chauraha and Babu Kheda, among others.

Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar said, “Traffic discipline is not optional, it is the foundation of public safety. Stricter enforcement drives will continue across the city.”

SINGLE-DAY SCORE

(December 10)

West Zone (Old Lucknow): 1,137 challans, 97 seizures, with the evening shift alone accounting for 797 challans and 58 seizures.

Central Zone: 781 challans, 30 seizures

North Zone: 457 challans, 94 seizures

East Zone: 538 challans, 58 seizures

South Zone: 548 challans, 72 seizures

News / Cities / Lucknow / Narrow lanes and high footfall make Old City a traffic violation hot spot?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Lucknow Police's recent traffic crackdown revealed that the west zone, particularly Old City, recorded the highest violations with 1,137 challans and 97 vehicle seizures in one day, highlighting ongoing traffic indiscipline. The December 10 drive, targeting two-wheeler violations, issued 7,568 challans citywide. Authorities emphasize the need for stricter enforcement to ensure public safety in congested areas.