Nation will be run as per Constitution, not Shariat: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the nation will run as per the Constitution given by Babasahab Dr BR Ambedkar and not by the ‘Shariat’ (Islamic law) and those who regard ‘Shariat’ more than the Constitution should go where that law is in force. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural function of Bhim Nagri organised in memory of Dr BR Ambedkar in Agra on April 15. (HT photo)

He was addressing gathering in Agra after inaugurating historic three-day ‘Bhim Nagri’ organised in memory of Dr Ambedkar on April 15—a day after his birth anniversary—every year since 1996.

‘Bhim Nagri’ event is inaugurated on April 15 evening in various localities of Agra. The next day (April 16), mass marriages of Dalit community couples in which no dowry is offered are organised and on last day (April 17), scholarships to bright Dalit students are given.

“There are those who are saying that for them ‘Shariat’ (Islamic law) is bigger than the Constitution given by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. I will like to tell them that India will be run by Constitution and not by ‘Shariat’. Those in favour of ‘Shariat’ should go where it is operative,” Yogi said.

The CM was reacting to a recent statement of Jharkhand Hafizul Hasan wherein he said ‘Shariat’ came first for a Muslim and then the Constitution of the country. The minister later made a U-turn after the BJP raised the issue.

“Anybody who is insulting the Constitution is in fact in contempt of Babasahab Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution given by him,” the CM added.

“Babasahab was the one who had dreamt of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and it is with this aim with which our double engine government is working,” he added.

“Every Indian is indebted to Dr Ambedkar, who despite facing adverse situation, rose to prominence. Only those who face struggle rise to such heights and this was what Babasahab exemplified,” Yogi said.

“Babasahab always taught to receive education, fight for justice and remain united. I am fortunate to be here attending an event in his name in the 75th year of Constitution’s implementation. The Constitution given by him was ahead of times as he gave voting rights to all, including those deprived and women. Now PM Narendra Modi has even ensured 33% reservation to women in assemblies and Lok Sabha,” he added.

“It was the Constitution that made India the largest democracy in the world,” Yogi said as he targeted Congress for disrespecting Dr Ambedkar and ensuring his defeat in general elections in 1950s and denied him the Bharat Ratna.

“Babasahab was deprived of respect, status and opportunity that he deserved by the Congress when the nation became free. Now, Congress leaders show the copy of the Constitution when in fact they never respected either Dr Ambedkar or the Constitution given by him,” the CM said.

‘It is PM Modi who is tirelessly working to keep alive memories associated with Dr Ambedkar in England, Nagpur, Mumbai and Delhi and is committed to reservation provided by the Constitution. When new Parliament building was inaugurated, the PM carried the original copy of the Constitution on his head,” Yogi said.

“The Hindus facing tough time in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are poor and Dalits and thus the Centre is committed to providing them citizenship but the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are crying foul. Hindus are facing atrocities in Bangladesh but opposition parties are silent for their vote bank politics,” he added.

Union minister of state Prof SP Singh Baghel, several U.P. ministers, chairperson, state women commission Babita Chauhan and Agra mayor Hemlata Divakar were present on the occasion.