Sat, Aug 30, 2025
National Book Fair to be dedicated to ‘Vision 2047’ theme

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 04:20 am IST

: The 22nd National Book Fair beginning at Balrampur Garden from September 4 will be dedicated to the theme ‘Vision 2047: Viksit Bharat, Viksit Pradesh’. The ten-day book fair will continue till September 14 from 11am-9pm daily. Entry will be free for all age groups.

The director of the book fair, Aakarsh said that the theme will focus on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Pradesh (For representation only)
Over 59 publishers will be a part of the book fair which includes –Rajkamal Prakashan, Lokbharti Prakashan, Geeta Press, Prabhat Prakashan, Vaani Prakashan, UP Hindi Sansthan and UP Urdu Akademi, shared convenor National Book Fair Manoj Singh Chandel.

“This year, book lounges, antique and rare book collections and a wide variety of Hindi Literature will be available. A minimum of 10% off will be given to all the readers who buy books at the book fair,” said Chandel.

The director of the book fair, Aakarsh said that the theme will focus on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Pradesh. “We want the youth to get motivated and contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 with a separate corner set at the book fair for the same. Several cultural programmes will also be organised during the fair,” said Akarash.

