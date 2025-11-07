National Cancer Awareness Day: ‘Non-tobacco users also get oral cancer’

Oral Cancer has the highest percentage (30 to 40%) among all types of cancers in India, and tobacco consumption is believed to be the major cause of oral cancer. Along with the tobacco users, non-tobacco users are also contracting oral cancer, which mainly affects the lips, buccal mucosa (the inner lining of the cheeks and lips) and the tongue. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The reason behind the phenomenon is the sharpened tooth, which develops ulcers inside the mouth, displaced tooth, the area around the weak tooth which creates a wound and mouth ulcers neglected for a long time. However, no study or research claims that tobacco is the only cause of oral cancer, say cancer specialists.

As per the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) data, 100 people in one lakh population suffer from cancer in India.

King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU) oncology department treats around 4,000 patients annually, with 10 to 15% increase in the patients per year, and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow also treats around 4000 patients per year, said the officials.

In India, National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7, commemorating Marie Curie and raising awareness for prevention, early detection, and treatment. With cancer as a major health challenge, the day emphasises healthier lifestyles, recognising warning signs, and utilising screening services to improve outcomes and reduce the disease’s burden.

According to the head of the radiation oncology department, Dr Rajeev Gupta, patients who did not consume tobacco or any other products are also infected by this disease. There is no research or study conducted on this yet. But it is believed that not maintaining oral hygiene, ulcer or wound due to sharpened teeth, he said.

Prof Ashish Singhal, head of the surgical oncology department, RMLIMS, said that of the patients visiting the Oncology OPD, 30 to 40% of the cases are of oral cancer, while non-tobacco users also contract oral cancer because of neglecting the ulcers or sores in the mouth, and sore occurred due to a sharp tooth. However, there is no study or research on what is the actual reason for oral cancer in tobacco users and non-tobacco users.

Around 100 patients visit the OPD daily, in which 5% of the oral cancer cases are due to the infection of HPV (Human Papillomavirus). However there is no vaccine for males available, while in the case of females the HPV vaccine is effective for the prevention of cervix cancer, he said.

City-based surgical oncologist, Dr Vivek Malhotra, said that there are few major reasons for oral cancer in non-tobacco users, which includes not maintaining oral hygiene, sharp teeth, HPV, environmental and genetic factors. “If the mouth ulcers or sores do not heal in four weeks, visit the doctor and get tested for the actual cause,” Dr Malhotra said.