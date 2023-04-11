Climate conclave: Expo showcasing eco-friendly products, diving suits

The National Climate Conclave being held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here is also hosting an exhibition that features a wide range of products, from biodynamic farming materials to millet-based food items. Representatives from the environment and forest ministries of various states are taking part in the expo. The stall set up by U.P. State Disaster Response Fund at The National Climate Conclave being held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow (HT )

The stalls set up by Kerala, Assam and Sikkim showcase bamboo products. The Kerala stall features items made by 268 beneficiaries of a training programme for unemployed youths. The Sikkim stall exhibits sustainable water bottles, showpieces, flasks and stalls made from bamboo.

Other government agencies too have set up their stalls. U.P. State Disaster Response Fund has put on display diving suits and rescue equipment.

Among the companies present at the expo, Scrapshala from Varanasi, which makes daily-use products out of scrap materials, is showcasing earrings, bags, chopping boards, photo frames and other attractive household items. “Ours is a women-led initiative and our goal is to create livelihood opportunities for 1,000 rural artisans by 2025,” said a Scrapshala representative.

The U.P. forest department stall is showcasing a three-dimensional model of ‘Amrit Van’, an initiative to plant 75 trees along each water body in the state.

‘Media key to spreading awareness on climate change’

“Views of news media on climate change have strongly influenced the personal and global efforts to mitigate it... Media acts as a catalyst in enlightening the masses on issues related to climate change,” said experts during a discussion organised as part of the two-day National Climate Conclave that kicked off in Lucknow on Monday.

The session was organised by the Uttar Pradesh department of environment, forest and climate change in collaboration with the state information department and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC-Lucknow chapter).

Mukesh Singh, the moderator and the chairman of IACC-Lucknow chapter said media can report and educate people about certain forces and activities that adversely affect the environment.

Speaking at the session, Union additional secretary Naresh Gangwar said communication played a key role in countering climate change. “With communication, we can get the message across to the masses, and every individual can contribute towards the betterment of the environment.”