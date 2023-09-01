Waste disposal in city: NGT hauls up LMC, demands action-taken report in two weeks

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a strong view of poor solid waste management in the state capital. In an order passed on August 27, the NGT hauled up the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for non-compliance of its orders and said that there is a lack of sincerity on its part. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The NGT has expressed unhappiness at the disregard for its orders on shifting the dumping zone and garbage lying at the dumping site at Bandha Road, Faizullaganj, Priyadarshini Colony, Sector D, Lucknow.

While passing the order dated 27.08.2023, the Tribunal took note of the LMC report which was placed on record and concluded that no concrete information was furnished by the LMC.

The Tribunal had also slammed the municipal body over the flagrant violation of law and rules made by the State.

The Tribunal had directed the municipal commissioner, Lucknow, along with principal secretary, urban development, to remain present at the next hearing with all records and factual reports concerning the planned disposal of waste.

The NGT had also directed filing an action-taken report which was filed and perused but found unsatisfactory.

At the hearing, Inderjeet Singh, municipal commissioner, said that after taking charge as commissioner of LMC, he is making all efforts to solve the issue of collection and disposal of waste within the limits of the LMC.

He further submitted that the contract awarded to the earlier contractor, M/s. Eco Green Energy Private Limited, has been terminated and steps are being taken to blacklist the said contractor. He assured the Tribunal that he would bring about visible improvement within three months.

The NGT bench of justice Prakash Srivastava, chairperson, justice Sudhir Agarwal and Dr A Senthil Vel, both judicial members, directed the municipal commissioner to file his affidavit within two weeks indicating the steps taken so far and the future plan of action. He was also directed to file the action-taken report on completion of three months i.e. on or before the next date of hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON