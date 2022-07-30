National Meeting: Kayastha community concerned about declining political presence
At the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha in Lucknow on Saturday, speakers expressed concern at the lack of adequate representation for the community in governments across the country.
Minister of state in U.P. government Arun Kumar Saxena, while hailing the contribution of icons like Swami Vivekananda and leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri, said the community’s declining political presence nationally was a cause for concern. “This is naturally a point and cause for concern and all must reflect on why this has happened,” Saxena said.
Former U.P. minister and current BJP lawmaker from Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Back in 1952, when the country gained independence, the U.P. assembly had 54 lawmakers from the community but there are a handful of them now. From U.P. to Bihar to Jharkhand, everywhere the community’s political presence has declined and this calls for collective efforts to address the issue.”
BJP veteran Harish Chandra Srivastava, the party spokesman too, continued in the same vein. “We have such a clean government and able, charismatic leadership. The community needs to reflect on why its presence in governments has declined so much that at present there is no cabinet minister from the community,” he said.
National president of Kayastha Mahasabha, Jitendra Nath said, “Earlier, there were several union ministers from the community. Today, there are none. In U.P. too, there is just one MoS and five lawmakers from the community.”
Earlier, the function started with worship of lord Chitragupta and the playing of the national anthem. Community cadres from across the country and even from Nepal participated in the national meet.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics