Home / Cities / Lucknow News / National pharmacovigilance week begins at King George’s Medical University

National pharmacovigilance week begins at King George’s Medical University

lucknow news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The theme for this year’s pharmacovigilance week celebration is “Encouraging ADR reporting by patients”

During the programme, Dr Ajai Verma from the department of pulmonary medicine was also felicitated for his outstanding work. (For representation purpose)
During the programme, Dr Ajai Verma from the department of pulmonary medicine was also felicitated for his outstanding work. (For representation purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday launched national pharmacovigilance week to create awareness among health care professionals, patients, attendants and the common masses about adverse drug reactions (ADR) and its reporting, said a press statement from the KGMU.

The theme for this year’s pharmacovigilance week celebration is “Encouraging ADR reporting by patients”, to actively engage the common masses, patients and their attendants to identify and report adverse drug reactions, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU.

During the week, the patients can report known or unknown, serious or non-serious reactions due to medicines, vaccines and herbal products. The patients can also report various reactions due to Covid-19 medications. There were various medications withdrawn from the market after notable side effects were reported by the patients and healthcare professionals, the press statement added.

It further stated that various tools available for reporting ADR are-helpline number 1800-180-3024, the ADR monitoring centre at KGMU’s department of pharmacology and therapeutics, PvPI ADRs Android Mobile app and the google form available on the KGMU website.

During the programme, Dr Ajai Verma from the department of pulmonary medicine was also felicitated for his outstanding work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out