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National Technology Day: Youth innovators turn everyday problems into tech solutions

Entrepreneurs at incubation centre, AKTU, showcase ventures ranging from AI-powered cybersecurity to smart health wearables.

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Godhooli Sharma, Lucknow
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Sandeep Verma never finished college, but that did not stop him and his co-founders Parth Awasthi and Anmol Jaiswal from launching Encoderspro, a company offering artificial intelligence-embedded cybersecurity solutions.

Representational image (Sourced)

What began as a modest edtech startup in 2021 has evolved into a platform that can execute 26 security operations simultaneously, matching the output of 30 to 40 security engineers working together.

“After dedicated research and development for cybersecurity and applied artificial intelligence we created a model that can work as efficiently as 30-40 security engineers. It can not only reveal what led to the cybersecurity compromise but would also simulate the process of a cybersecurity breach in a secure manner so that no sensitive data is compromised, thereby finding loopholes and vulnerabilities in the system,” Verma said.

On National Technology Day, May 11, several young innovators associated with the incubation centre at

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) shared their ventures that are converting daily challenges into business opportunities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Godhooli Sharma

Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories which can help in bringing positivity to society. Besides writing she enjoys photography, painting and travelling.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / National Technology Day: Youth innovators turn everyday problems into tech solutions
Home / Cities / Lucknow / National Technology Day: Youth innovators turn everyday problems into tech solutions
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