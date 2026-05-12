National Technology Day: Youth innovators turn everyday problems into tech solutions

Sandeep Verma never finished college, but that did not stop him and his co-founders Parth Awasthi and Anmol Jaiswal from launching Encoderspro, a company offering artificial intelligence-embedded cybersecurity solutions.

Representational image (Sourced)

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What began as a modest edtech startup in 2021 has evolved into a platform that can execute 26 security operations simultaneously, matching the output of 30 to 40 security engineers working together.

“After dedicated research and development for cybersecurity and applied artificial intelligence we created a model that can work as efficiently as 30-40 security engineers. It can not only reveal what led to the cybersecurity compromise but would also simulate the process of a cybersecurity breach in a secure manner so that no sensitive data is compromised, thereby finding loopholes and vulnerabilities in the system,” Verma said.

On National Technology Day, May 11, several young innovators associated with the incubation centre at

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) shared their ventures that are converting daily challenges into business opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} Vanshika Agrawal, 19, a student at the AKTU’s centre of advanced studies, created a smart fashionable belt with friend Reetima after her father complained of lower back pain during his return journey to Agra. The product combines heat therapy, vibration therapy, safety controls, and adjustable comfort features in a discreet design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanshika Agrawal, 19, a student at the AKTU’s centre of advanced studies, created a smart fashionable belt with friend Reetima after her father complained of lower back pain during his return journey to Agra. The product combines heat therapy, vibration therapy, safety controls, and adjustable comfort features in a discreet design. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Unlike traditional bulky medical belts, this product offers a modern solution for fashion-conscious and health-aware consumers who want both functionality and style in their daily wear,” Agrawal said. The startup is currently in the prototyping stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unlike traditional bulky medical belts, this product offers a modern solution for fashion-conscious and health-aware consumers who want both functionality and style in their daily wear,” Agrawal said. The startup is currently in the prototyping stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avinash Mishra and Abhishek Mishra launched Future Gurukuls, an edtech platform focused on transforming school education through artificial intelligence and robotics innovation labs. The startup has reached over one lakh students, primarily from rural and semi-urban areas, providing hands-on training in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, Internet of Things (IoT), drone technology, 3D printing, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avinash Mishra and Abhishek Mishra launched Future Gurukuls, an edtech platform focused on transforming school education through artificial intelligence and robotics innovation labs. The startup has reached over one lakh students, primarily from rural and semi-urban areas, providing hands-on training in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, Internet of Things (IoT), drone technology, 3D printing, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Godhooli Sharma ...Read More Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories which can help in bringing positivity to society. Besides writing she enjoys photography, painting and travelling. Read Less

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