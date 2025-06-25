NAVYA launched in UP’s Sonbhadra to empower girls with vocational training

In sync with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a transformative initiative NAVYA— Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls-- was launched in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Tuesday. Union minister Jayant Chaudhary during the launch of NAVYA initiative in Sonbhadra on June 24. (Sourced)

The step aims to equip adolescent girls with not only vocational training and education but also give them a platform for self-respect, opportunities and social participation.

Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship (independent charge), Jayant Chaudhary, and Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur jointly launched the initiative.

NAVYA is a joint initiative of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship and the ministry of women and child development. It will be implemented in 27 aspirational districts across 19 states, ensuring equal opportunities reach even the most marginalised regions, preparing girls for future challenges.

“NAVYA has been launched to provide adolescent girls with training across multiple domains to make them self-reliant. Girls identified by the ministry of women and child development will receive short-term vocational training under the PMKVY scheme,” Chaudhary said on the occasion.

“The training will not be limited to employment alone, but will also enable them to establish small businesses and their own enterprises. The initiative starts today from Sonbhadra, a district rich in tribal heritage and natural resources,” he added.

“It will be a milestone in making adolescent girls self-reliant. Our shared commitment is to equip girls with skills that enable them to become independent and empowered citizens. This initiative will help them live a life of dignity and confidence,” MoS Thakur said.

To ensure its effective implementation, district skill committees are being strengthened to connect girls with local skill development schemes, job fairs and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Robertsganj MP Chhotelal Singh Kharwar and MLA Bhupesh Chaubey also addressed the gathering. Participants trained under the PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma schemes were awarded certificates at the event.