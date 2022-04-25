NCB seizes 2400kg of marijuana from a truck in Fatehpur, one held

Narcotics Control Bureau (UP) seized over 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹24 crore in Fatehpur district while being smuggled from Odisha on Monday, said, senior police officials.

A senior NCB official confirmed the seizure from a truck coming from Angul in Odisha under Bakewar police station limits of Fatehpur on Monday morning.

The official said the truck driver, identified as Panchanan Pradhan alias Panchu is a resident of Angul in Odisha and has been arrested for trafficking of contraband.

Another official said the interrogations from the truck driver revealed that the truck was loaded with round-shaped aluminium sheets in Angul, Odisha, and the contraband was concealed in between these sheets.

He said the driver further told that he was supposed to unload the contraband in Mathura district of UP. The police said further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, the team of NCB, Lucknow, had seized 79kg of marijuana being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh from the possession of three persons in Prayagraj.