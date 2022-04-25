NCB seizes 2400kg of marijuana from a truck in Fatehpur, one held
Narcotics Control Bureau (UP) seized over 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹24 crore in Fatehpur district while being smuggled from Odisha on Monday, said, senior police officials.
A senior NCB official confirmed the seizure from a truck coming from Angul in Odisha under Bakewar police station limits of Fatehpur on Monday morning.
The official said the truck driver, identified as Panchanan Pradhan alias Panchu is a resident of Angul in Odisha and has been arrested for trafficking of contraband.
Another official said the interrogations from the truck driver revealed that the truck was loaded with round-shaped aluminium sheets in Angul, Odisha, and the contraband was concealed in between these sheets.
He said the driver further told that he was supposed to unload the contraband in Mathura district of UP. The police said further investigation is underway.
Earlier on Sunday, the team of NCB, Lucknow, had seized 79kg of marijuana being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh from the possession of three persons in Prayagraj.
-
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
-
7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic. Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district.
-
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
-
Delhi importer held for 102-kg Attari heroin haul
The Amritsar Customs on Monday arrested a Delhi-based importer, two days after the seizure of 102-kg heroin concealed in a stock of mulethi (liquorice root) at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Balaji Trading Company's owner Arun Mittal has been identified as Arun Mittal, who owns Balaji Trading Company, which had placed the order of the mulethi consignment from Afghanistan. It was being ferried by an Afghanistani truck driver.
-
Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics