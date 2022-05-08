Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Observing that nearly one lakh loudspeakers were removed in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to ensure these were not installed again.
Last month, the state government had launched an exercise to either remove unauthorised loudspeakers from places of worship or lower their volume to permissible limits.
Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi.
Later, the chief minister inaugurated the region’s biggest gymnastic hall, which has been built at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. The chief minister was accompanied by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh.
During his stay in the region, Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Datia in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh to pay obeisance at the Maa Pitambara Devi temple on Sunday. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects.
REVIEW BUNDELKHAND PROJECTS REGULARLY: YOGI
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said all the projects related to the Bundelkhand region should be reviewed regularly.
He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region.
All the pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) should be completed in a time-bound manner, he added.
He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
“Accomplishing development works in time prevents cost escalation and, at the same time, people begin to draw benefits from the projects. Bundelkhand region has several development projects and they should be monitored regularly,” he said at the meeting.
Yogi asked all officers should redress public grievances between 10 and 11am each day at their offices. He also asked officers to maintain a dialogue with public representatives and keep them in the loop regarding projects.
“Also, increase industrial activities in the region for more employment generation in the Bundelkhand region,” he said.
The chief minister asked the officers concerned to promote cow-based natural farming.
Yogi Adityanath directed the animal husbandry department to undertake a campaign for improvement of cow breeds in the region and maximise the setting up of biogas plants.
He also released a booklet that documented the work done for the conservation of the region’s traditional literature, arts, culture and other heritage.
UP legislative council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and labour minister Manohar Lal ‘Mannu’ Kori were also present at the meeting.
