Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for meeting jail inmates in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh prison department has allowed meeting of jail inmates with their family members from Monday across the state. The visitors are required to come with a recent negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19. Close to 300 visitors met inmates in UP jails on Monday.

The meeting of jail inmates with their kin was banned earlier this year in wake of second wave of Covid-19. According to a press statement issued by the prison department, over 600 people reached at various UP jails on Monday in order to meet their relatives or family member held inside.

Only those having negative reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Covid-19 report tested within 72 hours were allowed to meet the inmates. The others were permitted to use intercom to interact with their family member behind bars.

Maximum number of visitors was reported from Lucknow jail where close to 80 people were allowed to meet inmates followed by Mainpuri, Moradabad and Agra where 50, 40 and 28 visitors met inmates. The prison department has made arrangements for proper sanitisation of visitors meeting area.

As per the prison department directions, only two visitors were allowed to meet the inmate at a time. The department has also fixed the visiting hours till 2pm on week days. One inmate will only be allowed one visit in a week. The measures were taken in wake of drop in new cases of Covid-19 across the state.

As per prison department, of the total 14 lakh inmates in UP jails, close to 92,000 inmates have been vaccinated. Of these, around 20,000 inmates have been given both the doses of the vaccines.