Neglected under previous govts, Purvanchal flourishing now: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the “remarkable” progress of Purvanchal, which was once considered neglected, and the transformation of Basti into a vibrant hub of development. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Basti on Wednesday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The region is flourishing in higher and medical education, shedding its past struggles under earlier governments, he said at the Foundation Day celebration of Karma Devi Educational Society in Basti.

The lack of infrastructure and opportunities had forced many residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh to migrate for livelihood in the past, Yogi Adityanath said as he credited his government for reversing this trend.

“Decisions (for youth’s welfare) should have been made 50 years ago (but) were delayed, forcing the youth of the state to migrate. The past governments created hindrances for the region’s prosperity,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Had nursing, pharmacy, law colleges, Bachelor of Computer Applications institutes and good schools with CBSE boards been established and if hospitals and trauma centres had been set up in the private sector, the youth here would have excelled in every field across the country,” he added.

Highlighting Basti’s historical and mythological significance, the chief minister noted its proximity to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“The footprints of Lord Ram can still be felt in this land,” adding that Basti’s heritage deserved recognition and development.

He said that a Pharma Park is being developed in Uttar Pradesh spanning 2,000 acres to establish various pharma-related industries.

In the first phase, work has already started in Bundelkhand, where industries are being set up and production preparations are underway.

Adityanath said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, China let India down by not supplying medicines. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s pharma industry was revived and medicines began to be produced locally. This reduced dependence on other countries for essential medicines.

“PM Modi has set a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. The world is recognising India’s importance and Indian talent has proven its worth globally,” the chief minister said.

“Out of the world’s top 100 companies, 20 are led by Indian CEOs. While technology has advanced significantly, India must embrace it while ensuring ethical and protective measures.

A positive outlook can lead to great achievements, while negativity can hold back progress,” he added.

He mentioned the establishment of the Maharishi Vashishta Medical College in Basti and new medical colleges in Siddharthnagar, Deoria and Kushinagar.

He lauded Karma Devi Educational Society’s dedication to education and its role in shaping the future of the region.