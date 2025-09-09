Nepal unrest: Multiple flights to Kathmandu diverted to Lucknow

Widespread unrest in Nepal has disrupted air traffic to Kathmandu, forcing several international flights to be diverted mid-air to Lucknow on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A total of four flights headed to Nepal’s capital were rerouted to Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Amausi Airport) after operations at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport were suspended due to security concerns.

One of the first diversions occurred at 2:30 PM when IndiGo flight 6E-1153 from Delhi to Kathmandu, carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, was redirected after circling above Kathmandu. The aircraft landed safely in Lucknow with coordination from Air Traffic Control.

Shortly afterward, FlyDubai’s FZ-539 from Dubai to Kathmandu was also diverted and landed in Lucknow at 3:25 PM. Around the same time, IndiGo’s flight 6E-1157 from Mumbai was rerouted and brought to Lucknow, before being sent back to Delhi.

Another affected flight was Thai Lion Air’s TLM-220 from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, which landed in Lucknow at 3:05 PM. Except for the Mumbai-Delhi return flight, all other diverted planes currently remain at the Lucknow airport.

According to airport sources, the sudden suspension of flight operations at Kathmandu Airport is linked to ongoing political unrest in Nepal. As protests and tensions rise, authorities have chosen to halt air traffic as a precautionary measure.

Airport officials in Lucknow, along with airline staff, have assured passengers that their safety remains the top priority. Airlines, particularly IndiGo, have committed to providing all necessary assistance and accommodations during the delay.

Flights will resume their journey to Kathmandu once clearance is received and conditions in Nepal stabilise.