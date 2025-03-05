Nepali smuggler caught with charas worth 4cr at India-Nepal border

A 50-year-old Nepali smuggler was on Tuesday arrested with 9.9 kg of charas worth ₹4 crore during a joint operation by the Rupaidiha Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border. Upon inspection, the accused was found carrying 9.9 kg of charas. (Sourced)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rural Durga Prasad Tiwari said the arrest was made during a security check at the SSB check post in Rupaidiha on Tuesday night. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team stopped a suspect, identified as Gore Gharti Magar, son of Kumbh Gharti, a resident of Ropla district, Nepal.

Upon inspection, the accused was found carrying 9.9 kg of charas. Following the seizure, an FIR was registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, and the accused was presented before the court in Bahraich for further legal action.

The ASP said security along the border has been tightened in view of the upcoming festival of Holi and Ramzan.