New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
However, in recent years, the architecture and design of mosques have undergone a massive change. They are now following the architecture that is common in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East. Although the basic structure of the mosque has remained the same, the design of domes, arched doors and windows and ventilators have now changed. The new architecture of mosques has less open spaces, and its design of arch is conical to the earlier arch of the Mughal era, which was more round in shape with a pointed end. The use of coloured glass, marble and tiles along with sober pillars with no designs is now found in mosques that are being constructed in recent years. The new design of mosques has a single dome and a minaret. The Abu Bakr mosque, Masjid Umar in Kareli and a few other mosques have been built inspired by this new architecture. Each and every corner of the premises has been used with no open spaces.
Prof of History at Ishwar Sharam Degree College, Jameel Ahmad, says that mosques built by Mughals primarily have three domes with at least two minarets. The dome in the middle used to be large, while the two on either side were smaller in size. The mosque had a large courtyard with space for trees and plants. A tank in the middle of the courtyard for ablution is still seen in large old mosques. However, in smaller mosques, wells were dug for getting water.
Even in the smaller mosques, which were built a few decades earlier, there were open spaces that are now absent in the new structures, he added.
It is worth mentioning that Hari Masjid at Civil Lines, which was reconstructed some years back, had an open space beside a well in its premises for water. The mosque has now been given a new shape with the double-storeyed building having just one dome and a minaret. In contrast, the Akbari Mosque at Daraganj, Shahi Masjid at Bahadurganj, Jama Masjid Chowk and other old mosques at Ahiapur, Rasulpur and other areas in the old city are built according to the old Mughal style of architecture.
Prof Heramb Chaturvedi of the Medieval History department said architecture changes with the passage of time and as per requirements. Weather, security and facilities play a major role in the change in architecture. There were two phases of Indo-Islamic architecture in which many designs of the arch, arcade, beam etc were used. The artisans used to make local designs with Islamic concepts. The paucity of space is also one of the reasons for changes in architecture, he added.
PHOTO: Akbari Mosque at Daraganj is an example of an old Mughal era style, while Hari Masjid, in Civil Lines, is an example of the new style in use these days. HT
Hari Masjid in Civil Lines of Prayagraj is an example of the new style in use these days.
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital. Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district's Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday. The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state. People should get their health cards made, he said.
