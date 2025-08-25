New bill brought by Centre to weaken regional parties: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of tabling the Constitution (One Hundred Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament to weaken regional parties. The bill was introduced in Parliament last Wednesday (August 20). Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Asserting his party’s opposition to the bill, he also made it clear that the SP will not be part of the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee). The bill seeks to automatically remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days for offences punishable by five years or more.

“This bill has been brought under a conspiracy to weaken and break the regional parties. Samajwadi Party opposes it. The BJP government wants to send leaders to jail by filing false and fabricated cases. In Uttar Pradesh, many leaders of Samajwadi Party like Mohammad Azam Khan, MLA Ramakant Yadav, Irfan Solanki have been sent to jail in false cases. Many other leaders were sent to jail by filing false cases,” the SP chief said, answering a question.

Taking a dig at chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue, Yadav said, “It seems that the chief minister of the state knew it beforehand, that is why he withdrew all his cases as soon as he took the chair. Along with himself, the cases of the deputy CM were also withdrawn. The BJP government has brought this bill to divert attention from vote theft.”

On the allegations of Chail MLA Pooja Pal ,Yadav said, “I do not understand how a person who is meeting the chief minister is in danger from the leader of another party. The state president of Samajwadi Party has written a letter to the Union Home Minister. The government should investigate this. We do not trust the state government, the central government should investigate this and bring out the truth.”

Pal was expelled from SP recently after she praised Adityanath during a 24-hour special debate in the Monsoon session of the assembly. On vote theft allegations, he said the SP affidavit mentions the names of 18,000 voters wrongly deleted from the voter list in the 2022 assembly elections. “Out of this, only 14 investigations have been done so far. In this fight, the Election Commission is now hiding behind the district magistrates,” he said.