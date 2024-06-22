 New, improved Awadh bus stand in Lucknow ready to serve passengers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New, improved Awadh bus stand in Lucknow ready to serve passengers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 22, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Following a detailed inspection of bus stands in the city after several complaints from passengers, renovations were ordered at all major bus stands for better passenger facilities

The repair work underway at the Awadh bus stand has finally ended after nearly a month of renovation.

Platform area of the bus stand (HT Photo)
Platform area of the bus stand (HT Photo)

Notable amongst the new facilities in the renovated building are a training centre for drivers, the newly refurbished AC waiting room, and an attached garden that has been replanted and extended on the premises. Other features include 66 new fans, water ATMs, cold drinking water facilities, new food stalls, a bank ATM, and better seating facilities.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Following a detailed inspection of bus stands in the city after several complaints from passengers, renovations were ordered at all major bus stands for better passenger facilities. Further, a command centre for the Lucknow region to be set up at this depot is also in the pipeline.

“This work has been underway since before the elections, and has been completed now,” said Lucknow regional manager, UPSRTC, RK Tripathi. Several malfunctioning features have been replaced, and new facilities installed as well, he said. The Lucknow RM also said, “In the near future, a command control centre will be set up at Kamta bus stand for Lucknow region.”

The training centre will instruct bus drivers and conductors reporting to the depot on road and accident safety, methods for achieving better diesel averages, fire safety measures and training on how to behave with passengers. This bus stand sees a footfall of nearly 4,000 passengers a day, and 450 buses travelling over eight different routes arrive at the 13 platforms at this bus stand, deeming it one of the major stops of the city, said authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / New, improved Awadh bus stand in Lucknow ready to serve passengers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On