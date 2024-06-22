New, improved Awadh bus stand in Lucknow ready to serve passengers

The repair work underway at the Awadh bus stand has finally ended after nearly a month of renovation. Platform area of the bus stand (HT Photo)

Notable amongst the new facilities in the renovated building are a training centre for drivers, the newly refurbished AC waiting room, and an attached garden that has been replanted and extended on the premises. Other features include 66 new fans, water ATMs, cold drinking water facilities, new food stalls, a bank ATM, and better seating facilities.

Following a detailed inspection of bus stands in the city after several complaints from passengers, renovations were ordered at all major bus stands for better passenger facilities. Further, a command centre for the Lucknow region to be set up at this depot is also in the pipeline.

“This work has been underway since before the elections, and has been completed now,” said Lucknow regional manager, UPSRTC, RK Tripathi. Several malfunctioning features have been replaced, and new facilities installed as well, he said. The Lucknow RM also said, “In the near future, a command control centre will be set up at Kamta bus stand for Lucknow region.”

The training centre will instruct bus drivers and conductors reporting to the depot on road and accident safety, methods for achieving better diesel averages, fire safety measures and training on how to behave with passengers. This bus stand sees a footfall of nearly 4,000 passengers a day, and 450 buses travelling over eight different routes arrive at the 13 platforms at this bus stand, deeming it one of the major stops of the city, said authorities.