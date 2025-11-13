New India gives befitting reply to attempts to breach security: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said anybody attempting to breach the nation’s security would have to pay a heavy price and recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to merging the erstwhile princely states in India after independence. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other Uttar Pradesh leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday. (PTI)

“New India does not make any compromises with its security, sovereignty and integrity. New India gives a befitting reply to any attempts to breach its security. We have seen this in the past 11 years,” the chief minister said at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2025 at the Statue of Unity complex in Kewadia, Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh was in focus as Wednesday was Uttar Pradesh Day at the Bharat Parv 2025 that celebrates India’s unity from November 1 to 15 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Anybody attempting to breach the nation’s or the countrymen’s security would have to pay a heavy price,” said the chief minister.

Yogi described ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the architect of a united India and said it was Patel’s vision that made 563 princely states a part of India. He said Junagadh and Hyderabad were reluctant to accede to India and Patel had warned the rulers of the two states if they refused to mend their ways.

He said the occasion of Bharat Parv 2025 has provided an opportunity for integration of India from Arunachal Pradesh in the east to Dwarka, Gujarat in the West.

He said it was his second visit to the Statue of Unity, the first having taken place after its inauguration on October 31, 2018. The area has seen a lot of development in the past seven years, he said.

Earlier, Yogi, along with deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and senior officers of the UP Tourism Department paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity.

UTTAR PRADESH DIWAS CELEBRATED AT BHARAT PARV

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the centre of attention as ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’ was celebrated through a magnificent display of its living heritage, spiritual strength and artistic diversity at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2025 at the Statue of Unity complex in Kewadia, Gujarat.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with other dignitaries visited the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion there, according to a press release.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion offered a multidimensional journey through the state’s spiritual, cultural and ecological heritage, the press release added.

From the sacred Spiritual Triangle of India – Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi – to Kannauj, the Perfume Capital of India, the Bundelkhand heritage trail and the globally acclaimed Buddhist Circuit, the pavilion encapsulated the vast spectrum of experiences that define the state.

Minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has gathered at Bharat Parv to celebrate the essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

“Uttar Pradesh itself is a reflection of a Mini India, a state that embodies faith, diversity and tradition. In the first half of 2025, Uttar Pradesh recorded over one billion tourist visits, including a significant number of international travellers.”

As dusk settled over the Statue of Unity complex, the main stage came alive with performances by 72 artists from Uttar Pradesh. Twelve traditional and classical art forms, including Pai Danda, Faruwahi, Badhawa Nritya, Kathak, Mayur, Rai and Tharu dances, unfolded in rhythmic harmony. The sound of Shehnai, the resonance of Shankh and the beat of Damru created a captivating ambience that connected faith with festivity.