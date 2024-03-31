New session in U.P. govt schools from April 1

The new academic session 2024-25 will begin at all the 1.33 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh from Monday (April 1). However, books have yet not reached these schools. There are approximately 1.9 crore students enrolled in the government schools. There are 1.33 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools in U.P. (For Representation)

At some places, the books have reached at the district level and at some places at the block level. In such a situation, many students will attend classes without books in initial days. Every year around 14-15 crore free books are distributed to the students of classes one to eight in the state.

For this, the department completes the necessary process on time and makes the books available before April 1. But this time, books of classes three to eight have reached the blocks in Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts. Due to Holi, Good Friday holidays, book supply work got impacted.

“NCERT books will be used in class one and two for the first time. In the beginning, it seems difficult to get the books. At the same time, like last year, the budget for delivering the books to schools has not been released yet. The tender for books was done in December last year. Supply of books started from January,” said Madhav Tiwari, text book officer, state education department.

The basic education department is implementing the NCERT curriculum in class one and two from the new session. In such a situation, local curriculum has been prepared according to the NCERT curriculum.