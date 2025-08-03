New train connecting Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Cantt to run from Aug 3

The ministry of railways has announced the launch of a new weekly express train connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation only)

“The train, numbered 19201/19202 Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Cantt.–Bhavnagar Express, aims to enhance long-distance connectivity across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh,” said railways in their statement.

It further added that the inaugural run of the service will be operated as a special train (No. 09201) on Sunday, August 3, 2025, departing from Bhavnagar. Covering a total distance of 1,552 km in about 28 hours and 45 minutes, the train will travel via major cities such as Vadodara, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow before reaching Ayodhya Cantt.

The regular services will commence from August 11, 2025, from Bhavnagar and August 12, 2025, from Ayodhya Cantt, operating once a week. The train will comprise 22 coaches, including AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General class, and parcel/luggage vans.

The entire route will be electrified and served by an electric locomotive. The primary maintenance of the train will be handled at Bhavnagar.

Among its commercial stoppages are Bhavnagar Para, Dhola Junction, Botad, Limbdi, Viramgam, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, and Ayodhya Cantt. The journey from Bhavnagar to Ayodhya Cantt (Train No. 19201) will take approximately 28 hours and 40 minutes at an average speed of 54.13 km/h, while the return trip (Train No. 19202) will take around 30 hours and 15 minutes at a speed of 51.31 km/h.