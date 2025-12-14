New UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary lays stress on organisation, coordination

in his maiden speech after being appointed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, Pankaj Chaudhary emphasised the importance of the party organisation and dedicated workers. Newly appointed UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary with his predecessor Bhupendra Chaudhary in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“The organisation is supreme, every order of the organisation will be accepted. Karyakartas (workers) are most important, without dedicated workers everything is meaningless,” he said at the BJP’s ‘Sangathan Parv’ at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Ashiana.

Asserting that there is no room for family or caste-based politics in the party, Chaudhary said, “It is possible only in the BJP that a common worker like me gets such a big responsibility.”

“Workers are the real strength of the party. I have won all my elections with their support,” he said, assuring workers he will listen to their problems and try to solve them.

“My motto will be organisation, contact, dialogue, and coordination. I will strengthen the organisation and ensure that the party’s ideology reaches the people.”

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chaudhary said that this great responsibility has been entrusted to him.

He said the prime minister had expressed unwavering faith in him and earlier entrusted him with the responsibility of minister of state for finance in the Central Government, a role he was fulfilling with complete dedication.

“As state president, this is his most serious and challenging responsibility till date. I am confident that the love and dedication of BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh will be helpful in discharging this responsibility.”

‘Beginning of political life was not planned’

Chaudhary said that his political career was not planned, adding that his determination to not give up in the face of injustice led him into politics.

He explained that after becoming a councillor, some unfair legal hurdles were placed in the election of the deputy mayor.

He, along with his supporters, fought against this from the civil court to the Supreme Court and secured justice within seven months, after which he became the deputy mayor of Gorakhpur.

He said that this was the first such case in which a stay was imposed on an elected representative, and a decision was reached within seven months.

“In 1991, at the age of 26, the BJP directed me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Maharajganj. From 1991 to 2024, I never left Maharajganj and the BJP,” said Chaudhary.

The opportunity to contest seven times from the same party and the same parliamentary constituency was a blessing from the BJP and the people of Maharajganj, he added.

Describing workers as his real capital and strength, Chaudhary assured them, “I will fight for you, listen to you, and do my best to solve your problems.”

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also addressed the gathering.