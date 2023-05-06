Voting in new Prayagraj wards higher compared to old

PRAYAGRAJ: Now that the voting for urban local bodies elections-2023 is over in Prayagraj, the ward-wise data related to voting percentage has been released by the district election office. Voters in queue to cast their votes in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT)

The list also exposes the apathy shown in exercising their franchise by the voters of the old 80 municipal wards as compared to the 20 newly formed wards that went to polls for the first time. Data shows that voters of these new wards remained far ahead when compared to the voters of the old wards in turning up to cast their votes.

The highest 63% voting was recorded in Malawa Bujurg, one of the new wards of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC). At the same time, in nine other new wards, more than 50% polling was recorded on Thursday. These included wards adjoining Jhunsi, Naini and Phaphamau, officials shared citing polling data.

As for the old wards, in 51 of them the voter turnout was 30% or less. The voters of 50% of these wards turned out to be very few. This also includes areas which are counted among the most posh and the voters here usually are found discussing politics the most.

If ward wise voting percentage is seen, Malwa Bujurg recorded 63%, Bhadri 58%, Asrampur 57%, Lavayan 58%, Sonauti 55%, Andawa 55%, Malak Harhar 54%, Gohri 53%, Kanihar 51%, Behmalpur 49%, Jhunsi Azad Nagar 49 %, Nibi Taluka Khurd 48%, Chhatnag 47%, Mawaiya 47% and Baswar 45%. Besides, Jhalwa recorded 44%, Bamrauli Uparhar 41%, Maheva 39%, Pipalgaon 37%, Havelia 38%, Katka 37%, Naini Dadri 36%, Jhunsi Kohna 34%, Jahangirabad 33% and Harwara 31%.

Some of the wards with lowest turnout were Nyaya Marg with 16%, Pura Padaieen 20%, Baghɾri Housing ˋScheme 20%, Malviya Nagar 20%, Minhajpur Gadhikala 21%, Civil Lines 21%, Sulemasarai 22% and Jhulelal Nagar 22%.