Newly inducted women constables share tales of grit, self-belief

: Several newly inducted women constables of the 2025 batch of Uttar Pradesh Police shared their personal journeys of determination, gratitude and growing confidence during the passing-out parade held in Lucknow on Sunday.

Women recruits of the Uttar Pradesh Police celebrate after successfully completing their training during the Recruit Passing-Out Parade at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

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For many women constables, however, the occasion was not just about induction into the force but also about a broader sense of empowerment and self-belief.

Deepti Patel from Rae Bareli described taking the oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a defining moment in her life. She said the opportunity had strengthened her resolve to take on responsibilities with confidence and dedication, adding that women now feel more secure while stepping into public service roles.

Suman Yadav said her selection reflects a shift in societal attitudes, where women are being encouraged to take up challenging roles. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and urged more women to join public service, stating that such platforms enhance both dignity and self-respect.

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{{^usCountry}} Preeti Patel from Jaunpur highlighted the transparency of the recruitment process and said equal opportunities have enabled women from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in policing. She noted that this inclusivity has boosted confidence among young women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preeti Patel from Jaunpur highlighted the transparency of the recruitment process and said equal opportunities have enabled women from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in policing. She noted that this inclusivity has boosted confidence among young women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti Yadav from Ghazipur said the experience of participating in the parade and witnessing the ceremony in person had significantly raised the morale of all recruits. She added that serving the state and the country is a matter of pride and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti Yadav from Ghazipur said the experience of participating in the parade and witnessing the ceremony in person had significantly raised the morale of all recruits. She added that serving the state and the country is a matter of pride and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kajol Singh said joining the police force has instilled a new sense of independence in her. She observed that women today are no longer hesitant to step forward and take leadership roles, attributing this change to increased opportunities and support systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajol Singh said joining the police force has instilled a new sense of independence in her. She observed that women today are no longer hesitant to step forward and take leadership roles, attributing this change to increased opportunities and support systems. {{/usCountry}}

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Aarti Yadav said wearing the police uniform carries a deep sense of honour and responsibility. She expressed her commitment to serving with sincerity and upholding the trust placed in her.

Archana Giri from Mirzapur described the ceremony as an unforgettable experience that reinforced her belief in self-reliance. She encouraged other women to pursue their ambitions without hesitation.

Priyanka Mishra said the atmosphere at the parade filled recruits with renewed energy and motivation, while Anjali Maurya noted that women are now actively contributing across sectors and are more confident in taking on diverse responsibilities.

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