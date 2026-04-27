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Newly inducted women constables share tales of grit, self-belief

For many women constables, however, the occasion was not just about induction into the force but also about a broader sense of empowerment and self-belief.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: Several newly inducted women constables of the 2025 batch of Uttar Pradesh Police shared their personal journeys of determination, gratitude and growing confidence during the passing-out parade held in Lucknow on Sunday.

Women recruits of the Uttar Pradesh Police celebrate after successfully completing their training during the Recruit Passing-Out Parade at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

For many women constables, however, the occasion was not just about induction into the force but also about a broader sense of empowerment and self-belief.

Deepti Patel from Rae Bareli described taking the oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a defining moment in her life. She said the opportunity had strengthened her resolve to take on responsibilities with confidence and dedication, adding that women now feel more secure while stepping into public service roles.

Suman Yadav said her selection reflects a shift in societal attitudes, where women are being encouraged to take up challenging roles. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and urged more women to join public service, stating that such platforms enhance both dignity and self-respect.

Aarti Yadav said wearing the police uniform carries a deep sense of honour and responsibility. She expressed her commitment to serving with sincerity and upholding the trust placed in her.

Archana Giri from Mirzapur described the ceremony as an unforgettable experience that reinforced her belief in self-reliance. She encouraged other women to pursue their ambitions without hesitation.

Priyanka Mishra said the atmosphere at the parade filled recruits with renewed energy and motivation, while Anjali Maurya noted that women are now actively contributing across sectors and are more confident in taking on diverse responsibilities.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Newly inducted women constables share tales of grit, self-belief
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Newly inducted women constables share tales of grit, self-belief
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