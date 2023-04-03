Laid couple of days ago, part of road in Lucknow washed away after rain spell

Laid only a couple of days ago, a road at Alambagh’s Chander Nagar couldn’t withstand the impact of recent rains as a portion of it was reportedly washed away on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Lucknow saw sudden downpour last week (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Natkhera Road Yuva Vyapar Mandal president Manish Arora said the new road was a result of several pleas to the authorities. “The road from Gulab Vatika in Alambagh to Chander Nagar Natkhera took the brunt of the rains. The worst-hit portion is near Sanjha Chulha which is just a hundred meters away from the main road.”

After coming to know of the situation, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh promised to probe the issue and punish the erring officials and contractor.

Mandeep Singh, who lives in the area, said residents were angry after the newly-laid road developed cracks and patches at several spots. “We lodged a complaint with LMC officials and were told that the unpredictable rains washed away the new road before works on it were complete.”

Meanwhile, the executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation Zone Five, Amarnath, denied knowledge of the road damage. He said action would be taken if the information was true.