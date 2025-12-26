Newspaper reading now mandatory for students in UP govt schools

In an effort to cut down students’ screen time and promote reading habits, the Uttar Pradesh basic and secondary education department has made newspaper reading mandatory in government schools across the state. Elaborate guidelines have been sent to all the district- and state-level officers in the department. (For representation)

As per the order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary/basic education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma on December 23, newspapers should be made an integral part of the daily reading culture in schools to familiarise students with current affairs and help them prepare better for competitive examinations.

“Regular regular helps students improve vocabulary and language style, while various types of articles and editorials help them develop writing skills. Reading diverse perspectives and analyses helps students develop critical thinking skills and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, making them more discerning in the age of fake news. While they may stick to their favourite topics, reading newspapers also exposes them to subjects like science, culture, and sports that they wouldn’t otherwise explore. This ‘accidental learning’ broadens their scope of knowledge. Compared to digital screens, reading physical newspapers improves concentration and patience, according to the guidelines.

The additional chief secretary has asked officials, including the director general (school education), director of UP secondary education and others, to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and suggestions given by the department.

Key instructions:

Availability of newspapers: The availability of reputed and high-quality newspapers in both Hindi and English languages must be ensured in every school/library. It should also be ensured that the newspapers are easily accessible to students.

Reading during morning assembly: A 10-minute slot should be allocated for news reading during daily morning assembly. Students, on a rotational basis, should read out the main points of editorial articles and major positive news from national, international, and sports events.

Vocabulary building and ‘word of the day’: Five new/difficult words should be selected from the newspaper daily, and their meanings should be explained during the morning assembly. These words, along with the ‘thought of the day’, should be compulsorily displayed on schools’ display boards/blackboards so that students can see them as they pass by, and the words can be unconsciously imprinted in their subconscious minds.

Editing of school newspapers/magazines: Students should be encouraged to create a monthly or quarterly ‘school newspaper’ or ‘magazine’, drawing inspiration from the structure and presentation of newspapers. This should be edited by a team of students, presenting school activities and achievements in the form of news.

Writing and expression: Students from Classes 9 to 12 should be encouraged to write their original thoughts on an important editorial topic or participate in a ‘group discussion’ once a week.

Community and local awareness: Students should be encouraged to read and discuss news articles published in newspapers related to local problems and development projects, so that their connection with their community and surroundings is strengthened and they can play the role of responsible citizens in the society in the future.

Puzzles and mental exercises: A competition should be organised in the classrooms once a week to solve Sudoku, crossword puzzles, or informative quizzes published in newspapers.

News clipping collection: Students of junior classes (6 to 8) should be encouraged to prepare scrapbooks by cutting out interesting news clippings.