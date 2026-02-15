NGT orders to demarcate Ganga floodplains across 13 districts

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to physically demarcate floodplains along the Ganga, its tributaries, and the Yamuna to prevent further encroachment that has constricted waterways, increased pollution, and raised flood risks. Representational image (Sourced)

Unauthorised construction, slums, and urban sprawl have severely affected the river’s ecosystem by altering natural riverbanks, experts said. The encroachments have narrowed the river channel, making areas more vulnerable to flooding.

The tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, has ordered the state to install around 7,350 boundary pillars across 13 districts from Unnao to Ballia. The demarcation covers Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, Raebareli, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Ballia.

The state has also been directed to identify floodplains along 21 tributaries of the Ganga, including Kali (East), Varuna, Hindon, Gomti, Ramganga, Betwa, Ghagra, Rapti, Sai, Saryu, Suvav, Tedhi, Budhi Ganga, Solani, Khokhri, Pandu, Noon, Sengur, Assi, Ishan, Kali (West), and Krishni.

For the Yamuna, the NGT has ordered floodplain identification covering 1,056 km from Asgarpur to Prayagraj. The state informed the tribunal that demarcation work in Gautam Buddha Nagar has been completed, with pillars already installed.

Chief engineer (Sone), irrigation and water resources department, updated the NGT on February 9, 2026, on the project’s progress. The state has submitted an affidavit assuring completion of pending demarcation work and pillar installation by March 31, 2026.

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for May 20, 2026.