NHM report flags 20 U.P. districts for poor child health indicators

A report on child health by the National Health Mission (NHM) has revealed that 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh have underperformed on various parameters of child health programmes across the state. For representation only. (Sourced)

“The state has been divided into four zones. One zone comprises 20 districts with poor performance, while another 20 districts in zone two have shown improvement. The remaining 20 districts, which have performed well, will serve as models for replicating the best practices,” said a senior official from U.P. NHM.

The report covers the period from April 2024 to January 2025. Officials said efforts would be made to improve the situation over the next six months, with greater focus on addressing the shortcomings highlighted in the report. To accelerate progress in the underperforming districts, a weekly monitoring system is being introduced.

The districts which have been flagged for poor performance include Pratapgarh, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shrawasti, Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Mathura, Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Kannauj, Bulandshahr, Unnao, and Gorakhpur.

The performance assessment was based on several indicators, including birth weight, vaccination coverage for mothers and children, infant mortality rate, newborn care and management, and the implementation of family planning programmes.

Districts that performed better include Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Hathras, Mau, Banda, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Etawah, Hamirpur, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Jaunpur, Lalitpur, Baghpat, and Hardoi.