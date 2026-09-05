NIA chargesheets 13 in Pakistan-linked Ghaziabad espionage case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted 13 accused in the Ghaziabad espionage case, alleging that they were part of a criminal conspiracy to access sensitive installations, install spy cameras and transmit geo-tagged photographs and videos to entities based in an enemy country, confirmed senior NIA officials while sharing a press note.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court, NIA, in Lucknow. The case was earlier investigated by the Ghaziabad police and involves an alleged Pakistan-linked espionage network operating across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the NIA, the accused conspired to commit offences prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. The agency said its investigation found that the accused illegally trespassed into, approached and accessed prohibited and sensitive areas of vital importance and collected visual intelligence from these locations.

The accused allegedly installed spy cameras and transmitted sensitive information, including geo-tagged photographs and videos, to entities based in an enemy country, the agency said.

The NIA also alleged that members of the network helped entities linked to the enemy state in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for unlawful activities. They allegedly assisted in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations along with their precise GPS coordinates.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency has filed the chargesheet under sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, and sections 13, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency has filed the chargesheet under sections 61(2) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, and sections 13, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The chargesheet names Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Sameer alias Shooter, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad, Gagan Kumar, Vivek, Shivraj, Meera Thakur, Shane Iram and Mahak.

The case was initially registered on March 14 at Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad under sections 61(2) and 152 of the BNS and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. Section 18 of the UAPA was later added during the police investigation.

The NIA said the Ghaziabad police arrested 21 accused. A Detailed Investigation Report against five juveniles in conflict with law was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad on May 18.

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The Ghaziabad police investigation had found that the alleged network was filming sensitive locations, including railway stations and security establishments, across Ghaziabad, Delhi, Sonipat and adjoining areas. Investigators also suspected cameras were installed near key locations.

The probe began with the March 14 arrests of Suhail Malik alias Romeo, Iram alias Mehak and four others, leading to further arrests.

The NIA said its investigation into the remaining accused and wider conspiracy is continuing.