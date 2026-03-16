Woman among 6 held in Ghaziabad for sharing sensitive info with Pak-linked number

Six people, including a woman, were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly filming and sharing sensitive information about security offices, investigative agencies and public places such as railway stations with a foreign number registered with the Pakistan country code, officials said on Sunday. The suspects had also installed a solar-powered CCTV camera in Delhi as part of the alleged espionage activity, police said. (HT Photo/File)

The suspects had also installed a solar-powered CCTV camera in Delhi as part of the alleged espionage activity, police said.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Suhail Malik, 23, a resident of Bijnor; Praveen, 19; Sane Iram alias Mehek, 25, a resident of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad; Raj Valmiki, 19, a resident of Auraiya; Shiva Valmiki, a resident of Badaun; and Ritik Gangwar, 23, a resident of Shahjahanpur.

“On Saturday, we received a tip-off about a gang suspected of filming public places and security establishments using mobile phones in Ghaziabad. The suspects were traced and arrested from Bhowapur in Ghaziabad,” said Raj Karan Nayyar, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Ghaziabad.

Also Read: Days after Dubai honeymoon, Navyman arrested from Agra for ISI espionage

“When the suspects were interrogated and their electronic devices were scanned, it was found that they had sent multiple photographs to a foreign number. Suhail Malik had hired others to carry out the task,” he added.

A senior police officer involved in the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the foreign number carried Pakistan’s country code. However, efforts are underway to ascertain the exact location from where it is being operated.”

Also Read: Haryana: Gurugram lawyer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI