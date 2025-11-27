Haryana: Gurugram lawyer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI

The Nuh police arrested a lawyer for allegedly spying and passing information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, following the input by a central investigative agency, officials said on Wednesday. This is the third arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in the Mewat area this year.

This is the third arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in the Mewat area this year.

According to police, the arrested lawyer has been identified as Rizwan, a resident of Kharkhadi village in Nuh district. He is said to be practising in the Gurugram court.

Rizwan was detained for questioning two days ago and has now been arrested after a case was registered against him at the Tauru Sadar police station. Another lawyer has also been detained, and his role is being probed. Investigating agencies suspect that Rizwan passed sensitive information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they added.

A senior investigating officer said Rizwan allegedly brought crores of rupees into India through hawala channels linked to ISI handlers in Pakistan. He allegedly supplied this money further for terrorist activities, espionage and drug smuggling.

“It has also come to light that there have been several large transactions in Rizwan’s Punjab National Bank account at the Tawadu branch, and he has been visiting Punjab frequently. This is under investigation,” he added.

Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar could not be contacted, but a senior police officer confirmed the arrest. He said an FIR has been registered under Section 113 of the BNS and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Tauru Sadar police station.

Police have started the process of freezing Rizwan’s bank accounts. Large-scale raids and technical investigations are underway to expose the entire network, he added.

In May, police arrested Mohammad Tarif, a resident of Kangarka village in the Tauru area, for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers and supplying Indian SIM cards to agents at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Arman, a resident of Rajaka village, was also arrested in May for alleged spying.