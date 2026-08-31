Ludhiana espionage probe deepens: Two more held after turning up to check ‘dead’ CCTVs

The espionage investigation involving a 20-year-old man accused of allegedly supplying live CCTV feeds to Pakistan-based handlers took a dramatic turn on Saturday, with Ludhiana police arresting two more alleged operatives who had been sent to check the cameras installed at the rented shop. The accused, identified as Varinder Masih and Rohit, were traced to Jassar village in Amritsar district and arrested. (HT)

The accused, identified as Varinder Masih and Rohit, were traced to Jassar village in Amritsar district and arrested.

The duo had allegedly arrived at the shop to find out why the CCTV cameras had stopped transmitting live footage to their Pakistan-based handlers. Police said the two were unaware that the shopkeeper, Rachhpal Singh of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur, had already been arrested.

With the arrest of Varinder and Rohit and the proposed questioning of Rachhpal’s maternal uncle, who is in jail, investigators are now attempting to piece together the complete network —from the recruitment of the local operative and installation of the surveillance equipment to the Pakistan-based handlers allegedly running the operation.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh said investigators discovered the link during Rachhpal’s interrogation. The police are now seeking a production warrant for Rachhpal’s uncle and are likely to question him in the next few days.

According to the DCP, questioning of the jailed relative could provide investigators with crucial information about the Pakistan-based handler, the channel through which Rachhpal was recruited and the identities of other persons involved in the network. “Police are also examining whether links between drug-smuggling networks and the alleged espionage operation were used to facilitate the movement of money and operatives,” he said.

The investigation began with Rachhpal’s arrest in a joint operation by the Ludhiana counter-intelligence wing and police. Police alleged that the 20-year-old had rented a shop on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, around 6km from Baddowal Cantonment, ostensibly to run a shoe business.

The police said the shop was rarely opened, while Chinese-made CCTV cameras had been installed outside the premises and pointed towards the road. The cameras provided a live view of traffic and movements in the area, with access being shared with Pakistan-based handlers through a mobile application. Police suspect the cameras were intended to monitor the movement of military vehicles and other strategically significant activity.

Rachhpal has been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 61(2) of the BNS. Two CCTV cameras, a Wi-Fi router, a power adapter and a 64GB memory card were recovered from his possession.