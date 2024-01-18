NIA court sentences 2 in 2019 FICN seizure case for five years

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Lucknow convicted and sentenced two individuals, Phulchand of Lakhimpur Kheri and Aminul Islam of Malda (West Bengal), to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure case, said the NIA officials in a press note. For Representation Only (AFP File)

Previously, a juvenile accused in the same case had been sentenced in January 2020 to two years, 1 month, and 10 days imprisonment by the Juvenile Justice Board in Lucknow.

According to NIA officials, the case revolves around the recovery and seizure of high-quality FICN by ATS UP on November 25, 2019. Phulchand, Aminul Islam, and a juvenile were found in possession of fake notes near Itaunja Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Sitapur highway. The seized FICN included notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and 15 notes in the denomination of Rs. 2000. The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA on January 20, 2020.

After investigations, the NIA charged 05 accused persons. According to NIA findings, the accused had conspired to smuggle, procure, and possess high-quality FICN. The fake currency originated from Malda and was distributed to various individuals/consignees in the state of UP.

Aminul Islam, the main conspirator from Malda, along with his associates, facilitated the transportation of FICN consignments. Phulchand and his close associates were responsible for receiving these consignments.