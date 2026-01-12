Night temps dip below 4°C, cold wave grips western UP

Shivering nights are set to intensify across western Uttar Pradesh as the mercury plunges below 4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said on Monday, issuing warnings of cold wave conditions and frost over the next two days. Bareilly recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3.8°C (File photo)

After the passage of a western disturbance, winds have turned northwesterly, leading to a fall of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in both maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the state during the past 24 hours, barring some areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Minimum temperatures in several parts of western UP have dipped below 4 degrees Celsius, resulting in cold wave conditions. These conditions are likely to continue for the next 48 hours, with cold wave and frost possible in isolated districts of Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and the Rohilkhand division tonight and tomorrow night.

Dense fog is likely in parts of the northern Terai region during early morning hours, while light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere. The fog is expected to clear quickly during the day.

Bareilly recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Muzaffarnagar at 3.9 degrees, Aligarh at 4.4 degrees, Meerut at 4.5 degrees and Agra at 4.9 degrees.

Lucknow witnessed clear weather on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at 21.6 degrees and 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for Tuesday indicates mist at night, shallow fog in the morning and clear skies later, with temperatures around 22 degrees during the day and 7 degrees at night.

Varanasi’s BHU observatory recorded the warmest day in the state with a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bareilly at 23.2 degrees. Najibabad recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 13.5 degrees, while Moradabad reported 13.7 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather is likely to remain dry across the state. Dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places over western UP, while dense fog is expected at isolated locations in the eastern parts. Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over western UP.