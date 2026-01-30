Night vigil lapses: Twin jailbreaks trigger security overhaul in UP prisons

LUCKNOW In wake of two major jailbreaks this month, UP director-general (prisons) Prem Chand Meena ordered a comprehensive security overhaul across all state correctional facilities. During a high-level video conference with senior officials, he emphasised that any security lapse will be treated as a serious dereliction of duty, carrying strict departmental consequences. Officials were instructed to enforce mandatory inmate headcounts and strict patrolling during night hours to prevent escapes and internal disturbances, stated an official release. (Pic for representation)

The directive called for a detailed assessment of vulnerabilities and rigorous adherence to protocols, with a specific focus on strengthening night security. Officials were instructed to enforce mandatory inmate headcounts and strict patrolling during night hours to prevent escapes and internal disturbances, stated an official release.

Jail authorities said the officer carried out a detailed assessment of existing security arrangements, focusing on identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring that protocols are followed rigorously and without exception. The DG directed all prison officials to ensure personal accountability in maintaining robust and foolproof security systems and warned that negligence at any level would invite strict departmental action.

Night security emerged as a key area of concern, especially in light of the recent escapes that occurred under the cover of darkness. Officials were instructed to strictly enforce night duty protocols and ensure that designated night patrol officers conduct mandatory and accurate headcounts of inmates. The focus is on preventing escapes, internal disturbances and other threats during vulnerable night hours.

The heightened alert follows two major jailbreaks in January that exposed security lapses.

On January 29, two undertrial inmates — Sher Ali from Sultanpur and Golu Agrahari alias Suraj Agrahari from Amethi — escaped from the high-security section of Ayodhya district jail. Facing serious charges, including murder and rape, the duo allegedly broke through the rear wall of their cell and scaled the boundary wall using a rope made from blankets and clothing. An inspection later revealed that bricks had been removed from the grilled portion of the rear wall. Ten prison staff members were suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered following a preliminary probe.

On January 4 night, two undertrials lodged in Kannauj’s Anaugi district jail escaped during late-night New Year activity. One was booked under the Arms Act and the other in a Pocso case. They reportedly tied blankets together to form a rope and scaled the boundary wall. The escape came to light during the morning headcount on January 5, with blankets found hanging from the wall confirming the breach. The then jailer, deputy jailer and three warders were suspended. One of the escapees was re-arrested on January 18.

Officials said the D-G has now called for constant vigilance, surprise checks and strict adherence to security procedures, stressing that prison security is a continuous responsibility that cannot be compromised.